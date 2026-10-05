Three India-backed terrorists killed in DI Khan operation: security sources

In this file photo, security forces are seen taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

Operation conducted on intelligence-based information: sources.

Ops proving effective in weakening terrorist networks: sources.

IBO comes a day after forces killed eight terrorists in DI Khan.

Security forces killed three Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), security sources said on Monday.

The IBO comes as security forces continue operations against militants in KP under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision, security sources said.

According to sources, security forces' operations were proving effective in weakening terrorist networks across the province.

The operation comes a day after security forces killed eight India-backed terrorists during an IBO conducted in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The operation was conducted after intelligence reports indicated the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in the area, security sources said on Sunday.

According to security sources, three key commanders of Fitna al-Khawarij were also among the eight terrorists killed during the operation.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank monitoring anti-state violence in the region, 225 militant attacks were recorded across the country in September, compared with 199 in August — an increase of 13%. Militant attacks increased for the third consecutive month.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban authorities have failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians, a position Kabul has disputed.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.