Big brother couple Elsa Rae, Marcus John become parents to baby boy

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple

Big Brother stars Elsa Rae and Marcus John have become parents to a baby boy!

The couple shared the delightful news in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, sharing sweet pictures of their first child, named Marley.

Elsa, 22, beamed with joy as she cradled her little newborn from her hospital bed while posing alongside Marcus,23.'

Marley Isaac Mark John - Born on 02.10.26, our greatest creation,' they captioned the post.

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple, with Jojo Siwa,Amy Hart, Joe Baggs and Freddie Fraser among those sharing their congratulations.

JoJo wrote: 'Omg!!! Congratulations', while former Love Island star Amy Hart shared: 'Congratulations guys! Xx'

Fans penned: 'How on earth did you have nearly a 10lb baby!!! How did he even fit inside of you congratulations Elsa and Marcus x,'

'Congratulations again both of you. He’s so scrumptious,'

'Such fantastic news! So happy for you three!!!'

The happy news comes after the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together in March-just six months after meeting on the show.