Russo brother reacts as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ makes box office history

The Russo brothers shared a personal video message after Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing movie ever.

The directing duo are celebrating a major milestone as the Marvel blockbuster officially overtook Avatar at the global box office.

Following the film’s record-breaking return to theaters through its Encore re-release, directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared video, thanking fans for helping the movie reach the historic milestone.

“Our favourite thing about making Avengers: Endgame was sitting in the theaters with audiences as we released it,” the brothers recalled. “So the fact that we could do that again on the Encore re-release was amazing.”

“We just want to thank everyone for all of your support throughout the entire career of this lifetime career of this movie,” they continued.

“We're grateful to everybody who went back out to the theater to see it again, to cheer for it again, to feel something in a room full of people,” the sibling filmmakers expressed.

The re-release also brought Avengers: Endgame to a new generation of viewers, with the directors noting that longtime fans were joined by people who had never experienced the film in theaters before.

The brothers concluded their message with a simple expression of appreciation,“We love you very much and we're super grateful.”

Originally released in April 2019, Avengers: Endgame became a global phenomenon, bringing the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its emotional climax.

Its initial theatrical run pushed it past the previous box-office record holder, James Cameron’s Avatar before it later reclaimed the top spot following its own theatrical re-release.

Now, with the latest Endgame re-release adding to its worldwide haul, the Marvel film has once again moved ahead of Avatar, reclaiming the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office.