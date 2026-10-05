'Mysterious' virus kills Russian lab worker, sends 'hundreds' into quarantine

A lab technician tests wastewater samples from around the United States at Biobot Analytics, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, February 22, 2022. — Reuters

A Russian laboratory researcher died from an unknown infection that was reportedly released as a result of a laboratory accident in Siberia, CNN reported, adding that an investigation into possible plague has been initiated.

The incident was reported at the Anti-Plague Research Institute of Shelekhov in the Russian city of Irkutsk, said the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) — the institute handles infectious diseases, according to Russian state media TASS.

The researcher, who died in the incident, had been diagnosed with pneumonia of “unknown” origin, Rospotrebnadzor said, citing a person who works in the laboratory.

Authorities in surrounding cities placed maternity hospitals on quarantine, while staff at a nearby aluminium plant and the laboratory were advised to wear face masks as a precaution in connection with the case.

However, authorities said the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Irkutsk and Shelekhov is “stable”.

Despite noting that there was no plague outbreak, the head of the neighbouring republic Buryatia said that earlier an employee, aged 28, died “possibly from plague.”

The governor called an extraordinary meeting of the regional anti-epidemic commission and urged the public to remain calm.

The director of the Irkutsk Aluminium Plant, Artem Fominikh, said that the authorities were checking all identified people who were in close contact with the person who died, but they have not been diagnosed with any sign of the disease, and the laboratory tests also resulted in “negative”.

Unofficial reports, including from independent regional outlet Liudi Baikala, say nearly 200 people were placed under observation at the Shelekhov hospital where the laboratory technician was treated.

A former head of Rospotrebnadzor, Gennady Onishchenko, said there is likely no outbreak of plague, but even if it is confirmed, there will be no spread of the disease.

US State Department spokesperson said that they are aware of pneumonic plague in Russia and are monitoring the situation closely; they also urged Russian authorities to share accurate information soon, CNN reported.