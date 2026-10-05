ATC reprimands police over IO's absence in Imaan, Hadi bail petition hearing

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari (right) with her husband and fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, during a court hearing in Islamabad on December 5, 2025. — AFP

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain presides over hearing in case.

ATC judge calls for judicial force to implement court orders.

Judge Zulqarnain warns DSP, SP of six-month jail sentence.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday reprimanded police officials for failing to appear during the hearing of the bail application filed by lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing in a case against the couple over their alleged involvement in a violent protest.

Last month, Supreme Court suspended the couple's sentences in a case related to controversial tweets and granted them bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each, until the final decision on the case pending before the Islamabad High Court.

However, the couple was rearrested in a separate case on the same day and is currently incarcerated at Adiala jail.

During today's proceedings, the judge expressed anger after being informed that the investigating officer was out of the city and summoned the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in person.

Defence counsel Riasat Ali told the court that he was ready to present detailed arguments.

The DSP appeared before the court shortly afterwards. When he spoke in English, Judge Zulqarnain told him, "Speak to me in Urdu."

The DSP said, according to his information, the investigating officer was out of the city. He later produced a printed copy of a WhatsApp message, saying the investigator had gone to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The court rejected the WhatsApp copy and directed the DSP to produce the original document.

During the proceedings, the judge ordered handcuffs to be brought into the courtroom and directed the security in-charge to keep the DSP there until he made a decision.

"I will send you and the SP to jail for six months," the judge warned, directing officials to bring evidence on record.

The judge also criticised the absence of documentary evidence regarding the investigating officer's whereabouts.

He further called for a judicial force, saying it should be able to immediately implement court orders.

The court ultimately adjourned the hearing in the case until October 13, with Judge Zulqarnain saying a decision regarding the investigating officer's absence would also be issued.