Justin Timberlake calls wife Jessica ‘favourite person’ on special occasion

Justin Timberlake is celebrating 14 years of marriage to beloved wife Jessica Biel.

The Prince of Pop marked the occasion with a series of romantic and family-filled Instagram Stories.

Sharing the joy of the couple’s special day with his millions of followers, the former NSYNC star posted four photos from his treasured family collection.

The first Story features a photo of the SexyBack singer and Biel walking hand in hand down a sunny street.

Over the image, he wrote “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY [red heart emoji] @JESSICABIEL.”

The slide was set to James Taylor’s How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You), giving the anniversary tribute an appropriately sentimental opening.

The following snapshot shows Biel posing for a close-up selfie wearing a black mask and large headphones, her eyes peeking through the opening.

The Social Network star captioned the image “MY FAVORITE PERSON IN EVERY LIFETIME,” while the Story played Carl Carlton’s She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked).

The third Story shifts the focus to family. It shows the couple with their children, while the affectionate message read “AND THE GREATEST MOM” across the image.

The family moment is paired with Not for You, adding another musical layer to the personal tribute.

The final slide brings the anniversary celebration back to the couple themselves. A photograph shows them embracing against a scenic backdrop, with the message “14 DOWN, FOREVER TO GO [red heart emoji].”

Van Morrison’s Warm Love plays over the image, providing a fittingly romantic soundtrack to the closing frame.

For the unversed, Timberlake and Biel first began dating in 2007.

After briefly splitting in 2011, they reunited and got engaged later that year before tying the knot on October 19, 2012, in a ceremony at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy.