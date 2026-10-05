'TOWIE' star Lydia Bright set to become aunt as sister Georgia announces pregnancy

Georgia has been dating Gareth since 2024, after meeting on a night out in January

TOWIE star Lydia Bright's sister Georgia is expecting her first child.

The boutique shop owner shared the delightful news on Instagram on Sunday, announcing that she and her partner, Gareth Foster are expecting their first baby together.

The adorable post featured a sweet snap of a baby monogram and a heart-shaped cake bearing the words: 'Coming Spring 2027.'

Alongside the post, Georgia wrote: 'Our greatest chapter yet... We can't wait to meet you, little one.

'Baby Foster, coming 2027.'

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Lydia and Georgia's mum, Debbie, also shared the news on her Instagram, posting an adorable throwback snap with her and Georgia.

In a caption, she gushed: 'Today, I get to share the most beautiful news… My eldest daughter, Georgia Bright, is going to have a baby in April 2027.

'My heart is absolutely bursting.'She has always been one of the hearts of our family. And now, somehow, my beautiful girl is going to become a mum herself.'

Debbie is a mum to four children – Georgia, Lydia, Freddie James and Romana – but has only become a grandmother once before when Lydia welcomed her daughter in 2020.

Georgia has been dating Gareth since 2024, after meeting on a night out in January.