UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Pakistan from Oct 6-8

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 12, 2021. — Reuters

Guterres visiting Pakistan at invitation of DPM Ishaq Dar.

UN secretary-general to visit headquarters of UNMOGIP.

Visit reflects Pakistan’s support for multilateralism with UN.

ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Tuesday) for a three-day official visit, during which he is scheduled to meet the country’s top leadership and discuss regional and international developments, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

Guterres, who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will stay in the country from October 6 to 8.

During his visit, the UN chief will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Moreover, the UN secretary-general will visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and attend a briefing at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Pakistan.

He will also have other engagements during the visit, during which Pakistan’s efforts towards strengthening multilateralism, and international peace and security, as well as its strides towards disaster preparedness and early warning will be highlighted.

The visit of the UN chief will offer an important opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s longstanding cooperation with the United Nations, and to exchange views on regional and international developments.

The visit will provide an opportunity to acknowledge the able leadership and vital contributions of the UN secretary-general in the areas of international peace and development.

The forthcoming visit reflects Pakistan’s unwavering support for multilateralism with UN at its core, and its abiding commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.