Islamabad court orders Imran Khan's production in Judicial Complex attack case

PTI founder Imran Khan leaves after appearing in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP

Hammad Azhar, Shibli Faraz declared proclaimed offenders.

ATC issues non-bailable warrants for former Punjab speaker.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducts the hearing on case.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday ordered authorities to produce jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan at the next hearing in the Judicial Complex attack case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted the hearing on the case pertaining to an incident that took place when the former prime minister visited the Judicial Complex in Islamabad to seek bail in multiple cases in 2023.

A huge crowd of PTI supporters assembled at the location, dismantled security barriers, vandalised the complex's entrance gate, and obstructed court proceedings.

In response, Islamabad police filed a terrorism case against several suspects at the Ramna police station, citing Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Section 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI founder has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions he and his party describe as politically motivated.

Since his ouster in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple legal cases, including allegations of selling state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

During today's proceedings, Judge Sipra directed that Khan — who remains incarcerated at Adiala jail — be produced before the court either in person or through video link at the next hearing.

The court also declared Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed and Shibli Faraz proclaimed offenders and sought details of their properties.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former Punjab assembly speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and PTI leader Hassan Niazi.

The ATC subsequently adjourned the hearing until November 5.