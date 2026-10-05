Camila Cabello may have just given fans their first taste of ‘CC5’camila

Camila Cabello may have dropped a major musical clue into an otherwise playful Instagram carousel.

Over the weekend, the Señorita hitmaker shared a series of photos and videos with the caption, “my cousin chose me for her Spanish project so I’m feelin #goated.”

Giving fans everything from a casual selfie to an adorable glimpse at a school project dedicated to her, the former Fifth Harmony star might have left the first preview of a new track from her upcoming fifth studio album.

The carousel opens with the Shameless singer posing for a selfie in a parking lot before moving into the more personal material.

Several slides show what appears to be a handmade scrapbook featuring photographs of the singer alongside the words “Mi famoso hispano favorito Camila Cabello.”

Another adorable page features a child’s hand-drawn picture of her.

However, it was the unexpected studio glimpses that sent fans into detective mode.

One photograph shows the That’s My Girl vocalist sitting in front of a music mixer, while another features her posing alongside girl-group Katseye star Lara Raj, the two might have been brewing something for fans.

Most intriguingly, one of the slides appears to contain a brief video where unreleased music was playing in the studio.

The tune might have been the first preview of a potential track produced by Aaron Dessner for Cabello’s forthcoming fifth studio album.

The timing is particularly notable. Cabello has been quietly working on the follow-up to her 2024 album C,XOXO, with fans referring to the project as CC5.

In June, she shared photos from Long Pond Studio, the New York recording space associated with Dessner, who is known for his work with artists including Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.