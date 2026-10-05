King Charles reveals personal connection to youth groups in heartfelt celebration

King Charles has sent a heartfelt message to young people across the UK as the country marks its first-ever National Cadet Week.

In a message issued from Buckingham Palace on Monday 28 September, the King extended his “warmest congratulations and best wishes” to cadets, adult volunteers, families and supporters taking part in the inaugural week.

Charles spoke on his longstanding belief in the value of uniformed youth organisations, saying they can help young people develop self-discipline and confidence through teamwork and challenging activities.

The King also pointed to his own involvement in supporting youth organisations.

In 2009, he founded Youth United, an organisation created to promote the benefits of uniformed youth groups and give young people opportunities to take part in physical activities, teamwork and community service.

Charles thanked the volunteers, families, employers and supporters who help make the organisations possible, while also encouraging more people to consider volunteering.

His message comes as Cadet Week celebrates the work of the UK's Cadet Forces, including the Royal Navy Cadets, Army Cadets and Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

He praised the cadet movement for helping young people discover their abilities and develop the confidence to face challenges.

Among those proud to be part of the celebrations is T.S. Indomitable, Long Eaton Sea Cadets, which is part of the Royal Navy Cadet Forces.

He ended his message with a simple expression of thanks to everyone involved, praising their “duty and service.”