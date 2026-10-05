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Justin Bieber's hit ‘Baby' gets sparkly twist from Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson surprises fans with Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ cover during Midnight Sun Tour soundcheck

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Published October 05, 2026

Justin Bieber’s hit ‘Baby’ gets sparkly twist from Zara Larsson
Justin Bieber’s hit ‘Baby’ gets sparkly twist from Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson took a nostalgic trip back to the early 2010s.

Over the weekend, the Lush Life songstress treated fans to a lively rendition of Justin Bieber’s Baby during the soundcheck in Seoul.

On Sunday, October 4, the Swedish pop star was captured performing Bieber’s 2010 hit at Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, ahead of her Midnight Sun Tour performance.

Seated onstage in a sparkly lavender dress, she launched into the instantly recognizable track, delivering both the verses and chorus with her own energetic pop flair.

???? on X: "내천사님이 Baby를 선사해주심....????????‍♀️ #zaralarsson" / X

내천사님이 Baby를 선사해주심....????????‍♀️ #zaralarsson

The Talang Season 2 winner punctuated the performance with expressive hand gestures, playful interactions with the microphone and vocal runs, smiling as she worked her way through the familiar melody.

What made the moment particularly special for fans was that it wasn't simply a backstage rehearsal.

The performance took place during a VIP soundcheck with a ticketed audience, giving fans in attendance an early glimpse of Larsson's show before the main concert.

Her choice of Baby brought a dose of nostalgia to the Midnight Sun era.

Originally released in 2010, Bieber's debut single from My World 2.0 became one of the defining pop hits of its era. 

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