'Political orphans' bringing 'Zionist politics' to Sindh, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses inauguration ceremony of Thar Coal Phase III in Thar on October 5, 2026. — Facebook/Bilawalhouse

MQM-P questions MDCAT's impartiality in Sindh.

No Karachi candidates made it to top 20.

Bilawal rejects calls for creating new provinces.



Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday criticised a party of "political orphans" for bringing "Zionist politics" into Sindh, saying such efforts would never be allowed to succeed.

Speaking at the inauguration of Thar Coal Phase III in Thar, Bilawal said the success of students from Tharparkar in the MDCAT examination should have been a source of pride for the entire country.

Instead, he said, a "party of political orphans" had resorted to "politics of hatred and division."

Bilawal was responding to the reservations expressed by the MQM-P over the MDCAT results, according to which no candidate from Karachi Division made it into the province's top 20.

According to results released by Sukkur IBA (SIBA) Testing Services, students from Sindh's smaller and less-developed districts secured top positions.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said that corruption was rampant in Sindh and questioned whether the medical entrance test could remain unaffected by the PPP's influence.

"How is it possible that MDCAT has remained untouched by the PPP?" Sattar asked.

"You must have heard about Israel and Palestine, but they want to introduce this kind of politics to Sindh," Bilawal said, adding that such efforts would never succeed.

"If our children from Tharparkar or any other underdeveloped area are topping exams, then this should be a matter of pride."

'Creation of new provinces does not make sense'

Bilawal said he did not understand the logic of creating new provinces on the premise that the existing governance system had failed, arguing that such reasoning was flawed.

The PPP chairman said that if the same logic were accepted, then Islamabad should be handed over to the people of Thar if it had failed.

He added that Islamabad should be run in the same way as Thar, saying the Thar Coal project was one of the greatest examples of the success of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The PPP chairman's remarks come as discussions over Pakistan's administrative framework continue to gather momentum, with coalition partners the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) holding differing views on the establishment of new provinces or administrative units.

The discussion began in July after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the governance system as having "collapsed" and called for structural reforms, including new administrative units with greater powers devolved to lower levels.

Naqvi later clarified he was referring to the system's decline over the past 80 years, not any specific government.