Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz (left) received UN Habitat Scroll of Honour Award. — X/@Marriyum_A

In a landmark achievement, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was honoured with the prestigious UN Habitat Scroll of Honour Award in Oman in recognition of her most transformative initiative, ‘Apna Ghar Apni Chhat’.

The Punjab government’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme was officially launched on August 21, 2024, aiming to provide affordable houses and apartments to eligible residents across the province over a period of four and a half years.

The said project was recognised worldwide and led the CM to that prestigious moment, which Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described as a proud moment for the nation.

“A historic, deeply proud and emotional moment for Punjab and Pakistan,” Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb wrote on X.

“This is not simply an award for a housing project. It is a global recognition of CM’s vision, courage and unwavering commitment to giving ordinary families a secure home, dignity and hope for a better future,” the X post read.

According to the minister, more than 200,000+ homes have already been delivered across Punjab, and her vision is changing lives and creating a foundation of security, safety and opportunity for generations to come.

“As a proud daughter of Punjab, I feel immense pride seeing the vision of our CM recognised on the world stage,” she added.

Aurangzeb applauded the CM’s vision, saying that she has not only given Punjab’s people homes, but also hope, dignity and a future.

“Well done, Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” she praised her while concluding the post.

Punjab Education Minister Sikander Hayat expressed pride in the CM’s vision and also praised housing minister Bilal Yaseen for implementing the CM’s vision with great commitment, dedication, and responsibility.

“This recognition is a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work and determination behind the CM's vision,” he added.

The programme is intended to facilitate low-income people currently living in rented accommodation or informal settlements by helping them obtain their own homes, according to the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” website.