Olivia Rodrigo debuts much-anticipated song live during The Unraveled Tour

Olivia Rodrigo performs 'GUTS' track live for the first time during ongoing tour

Olivia Rodrigo debuted a song from her second studio album, GUTS, during her ongoing The Unraveled Tour and the moment has taken over social media as fans share videos from the concert.

The 23-year-old pop superstar performed love is embarrassing for the first time at her show in Washington D.C. and won over the audience.

The drop dead hitmaker surprised the fans who were present in the crowd, as well as all across social media who regretted their absence.

All the same, all fans experienced the impressive debut performance as videos circulated all over social media.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with live debut of beloved song

Reacting to the clips, fans flocked to X and wrote, "just shoot me already," and "the way i was saying she had to sing this hit yesterday…"

While one requested, "make it permanent," and "i’m seething with jealousy omgggg," wrote another.

A fan chimed in, "I really HOPE this is a permanent addition," while someone gushed, "make it permanent please, i wanna hear that songgggg, its one of my fave songgg."

More exclaimed, "SHE DID WHAT," and "Damn, there's hope."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo says 'Unraveled Tour' opening night was a 'dream come true'