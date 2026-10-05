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Sophie Rain says ‘I am the girl' behind Pete Davidson's story

Sophie Rain reveals she worked as a server for three and a half years

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Published October 05, 2026

Sophie Rain says ‘I am the girl’ behind Pete Davidson’s story
Sophie Rain says ‘I am the girl’ behind Pete Davidson’s story

Sophie Rain has responded to Pete Davidson after the comedian questioned influencers who make millions of dollars from their work online.

Rain addressed his comments in a 75 second video, where she revealed that she was the creator behind the $40 million figure he had mentioned.

“Telling you guys some facts about myself since Pete Davidson said, 'Who the f*** are you?'” Rain said. “My name is Sophie Rain, and yes, I am the girl who made $40 million in a year for doing nothing.”

Rain said she made more than $43 million during her first year on a subscription platform, where she posts bikini and lingerie content. She also explained that most of her money comes from that work, rather than her social media accounts.

Before becoming a creator, Rain said she worked as a server for three and a half years.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson returns to dad duties after controversial date outing

“Although the money does come easy for me, it wasn't always like that,” she said. “I used to work a 9-to-5 job as a server for three and a half years before doing social media.”

She also pushed back on the idea that influencers do not work hard.

“Contrary to popular belief, being an influencer is a lot of work,” Rain said.

Rain then brought up Davidson’s past relationship with Kim Kardashian, adding another sharp comment to her response.

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