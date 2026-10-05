Olivia Rodrigo earns historical milestone with debut album 'SOUR'

Olivia Rodrigo has achieved a remarkable milestone and became the only female artist to have done so, with her debut album SOUR.

The 23-year-old pop superstar passed more than 18 Billion streams on Spotify, and SOUR became the most streamed album in the history of Spotify by a female musician.

It also became the first album by a woman to hit 13b-17b plays.

Rodrigo released her first album at the age of 18, and it continues to be one of the beloved records in the music industry.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo makes history with 'you seem pretty sad for a girl' album

Celebrating the historical milestone, fans flocked to X and wrote, "favorite crime deserves 2 billion," and "Queen of Spotify."

A third noted, "11 songs, no deluxe, no acoustic versions, just hit after hit," and "oh queenlivia."

More chimed in, "Smash album!" and "my goat," while another cheered, "MOTHEERR."

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