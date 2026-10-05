Buckingham Palace follows Meghan's advent success with new festive treat

Buckingham Palace has unveiled its festive 2026 advent calendar collection, arriving shortly after Meghan Markle’s As Ever advent calendar sold out.

The official Palace offering is a more traditional take on the festive favourite, with chocolate behind each of its 24 doors.

Priced at £12, the calendar contains 95g of chocolate treats and is available through the Royal Collection Trust.

The packaging gives it an unmistakably royal feel, featuring some of the monarchy’s best-known homes dressed for the festive season, including Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

But there is another option for shoppers looking for something they can keep beyond December.

The Palace is also introducing a customisable winter-themed advent calendar, with prices starting at £25.

The reusable white box comes with 24 compartments that can be filled with separately purchased Royal Collection gifts, allowing shoppers to create their own countdown.

The miniature treats and keepsakes range from £5 chocolate coins and £7 Balmoral honey to a £12 hand cream and a £43 bag charm, offering plenty of scope to mix and match the contents.

The customisable calendar is due to launch later this month, giving royal fans another festive option just as attention turns to Christmas shopping.