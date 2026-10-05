Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler tries to silence teen after assault

Katie Price’s ex husband Kieran Hayler is facing serious claims over what allegedly happened to a 13 year old girl in 2016.

Hayler, 39, is currently on trial at Lewes Crown Court. He denies three rape charges and one sexual assault charge.

The court heard that the girl said Hayler first told her that sex was a “special thing” and that they should do it.

She also said he told her that he really liked her. In a police interview, she described how he made what was happening sound like something she was supposed to do.

READ MORE: Katie Price's seven-month marriage 'came to end'

The girl said the alleged abuse happened more than once. She told police that after one incident, Hayler told her to keep it secret.

“I think by that point I knew it wasn’t quite right, he kept telling me to ‘shh’, I had to be secretive and not tell anyone.”

She also said: “You can’t talk about it, you can’t tell anyone, I might get in trouble for this.”

The girl said she tried to forget about what happened for years. She contacted the NSPCC in 2021, and the charity then took the matter to police.

Hayler was questioned in 2022 and denied the claims.

He says the allegations are part of a campaign against him by Katie Price after their marriage ended.

Price is expected to give evidence in the trial.