Robin Williams' son Zak recalls actor's 'frustrating' final weeks

Robin Williams shared son Zak, 43, with his first wife Valerie Velardi

Zak Williams is reflecting on his father Robin Williams’ final weeks.

Speaking on The Squeeze podcast on September 30, Zak, 43, opened up about watching his father struggle before his death by suicide in 2014.

“The days, weeks, months prior to him dying by suicide, I was really feeling for him because he was having a frustrating time and was seeking support and was just trying to figure out what it was that would be most helpful to kind of help him experience some relief,” he recalled.

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Zak — who Williams shared with his first wife, Valerie Velardi — said he felt his father was closer than people might realise to finding the help he needed. “That was hard for me because I don’t think he was far off from finding something that would have felt like it was more helpful for him,” he said.

Sharing his hope that his father “found some peace,” Zak — a mental health advocate — noted, “The main thing for me is just I loved him so much and, you know, I couldn’t have told him enough.”

Williams died by suicide at age 63 on Aug. 11, 2014. It was later discovered that he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive form of dementia.

The late comedian was also father to son Cody Alan Williams and daughter Zelda Williams, who he shared with his second wife, Marsha Garces. The former couple divorced in 2010.

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