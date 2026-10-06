CMA reveals all-star lineup for Dolly Parton tribute special

The Queen of Country passed away in late August after a brief battle with cancer

Dolly Parton’s legacy is getting an all-star celebration, with the Country Music Association announcing the lineup for its upcoming tribute special, I Will Always Love You.

Ella Langley, Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley are among the artists set to honour the Queen of Country during the two-hour event.

The lineup also includes Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Lukas Nelson, Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill, Lady A and Zac Brown Band.

READ MORE: Inside the private goodbye to country icon Dolly Parton

Parton’s influence beyond country music will also be represented. Bluegrass musician Béla Fleck, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and actress-singer Kristen Bell are among the additional performers.

Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will appear as special guests, while Belmont music students will perform in connection with the university’s “Dolly U” program.

The special will take place October 21 at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. It will air live on ABC and Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET, before becoming available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Parton died at 80 in late August after a brief battle with cancer.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton dies at age 80 just days after sharing health update