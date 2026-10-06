Matt Reeves puts 'The Batman Part 2' production on halt for 'family matter'

The Batman Part II production has been temporarily paused as director Matt Reeves steps away to focus on a family matter.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios confirmed the stoppage Monday, October 5, with Deadline first reporting the news.

“Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” the studio said in a statement. “Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

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Filming on the highly anticipated sequel had been underway in London before the pause. The movie is currently scheduled to hit theatres on February 18, 2028, although sources told Deadline it is too early to determine whether the production break will affect that release date.

Robert Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne/Batman, alongside Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The sequel is also expanding its cast with Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham and Sebastian Koch.

Reeves is returning to direct and co-write the follow-up to his 2022 superhero film. Details surrounding the sequel’s plot remain largely under wraps, keeping anticipation high as production continues.

For now, the studio has not announced how long the pause will last.