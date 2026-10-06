Makkah pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye vow rapid force deployment in kingdom

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir addresses the emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (S-PDC) of the MJDA in Riyadh on October 5, 2026. —X/ForeignOfficePk

Meeting addresses security developments, threats facing KSA.

Nods recommendations arising from political, military consultations.

Parties to take measures to provide agreed military forces.



Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara agreed on Monday to move immediately to implement their collective defence commitments and ensure the "rapid deployment" of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia, the three countries said in a joint statement shared by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA) in Riyadh and would be carried out under "approved arrangements" and the national laws of the three countries, the statement said.

The deployment will take place in accordance with approved arrangements and the national legislation of the three parties, with the measures aimed at enhancing readiness, military integration and the collective capacity of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to confront and counter threats.

The parties affirmed that the security of each country is an integral part of the collective security of the three countries.

They said translating the MJDA into practical measures demonstrates the credibility of their commitment to collective defence, strengthens the effectiveness of deterrence, and reaffirms the unity and determination of the three countries to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the provisions of the agreement.

The three countries strongly condemned the attempted targeting of the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madina, as well as continuing attacks targeting cities and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia.

They reaffirmed their unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the kingdom's security and territorial integrity.

Pakistan and Turkiye commended the vigilance and readiness of the Saudi Armed Forces, as well as the professionalism and high level of competence they have demonstrated in countering the threats and attacks facing the kingdom and safeguarding its security and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the three countries exchanged views on the latest regional developments and expressed their resolve to work closely for regional peace and stability.

Pakistan expressed its unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its full support for the kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

Islamabad also reiterated its continued commitment to making all efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the emergency meeting from the Pakistani side.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said ‌on Thursday that the group had attacked a power distribution station in Madina which supplies electricity to the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque.

The three countries signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August, under which an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Gen (retd) Mahmood named MJDA secy-gen

Pakistan's Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood (retd) has been appointed the first secretary-general of the MJDA for a three-year term, as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye moved to strengthen the alliance's collective response to threats facing the kingdom.

The appointment was made at an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (S-PDC) of the MJDA in Riyadh on October 5, convened to address security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia.

The committee welcomed Nauman Mahmood and wished him every success in the discharge of his duties, while the three parties expressed confidence in his contribution to advancing the alliance and achieving its objectives.

The appointment was described as part of the institutional development of the MJDA, with the committee also reviewing the outcomes of political and military consultations held ahead of the meeting and approving the recommendations submitted to it.

The committee affirmed that the alliance embodies a firm commitment to collective defence and a unified position in confronting threats.