Pakistan's polio tally reaches six as seven-year-old boy tests positive in Khyber

A health worker administers polio drops to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign amidst heavy snow in the Bakwali-Surgan area of AJK's Neelum Valley, on February 4, 2025. — AFP

Khyber reports its first polio case since 2019.

Special vaccination drive planned in high-risk areas.

Officials launch probe, plan additional vaccination measures.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan has reported its sixth polio case of 2026 after the virus was detected in a seven-year-old boy in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), health authorities said on Monday.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication confirmed that the affected child is from Union Council Ghundi-A in Jamrud tehsil.

The latest case brings the number of polio cases reported in KP this year to five. Three cases have been detected in Bannu, while one each has been reported in North Waziristan and Khyber, according to provincial health authorities.

District authorities said the latest case is the first polio infection reported in Khyber district since 2019.

Khyber Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali said a special vaccination campaign would be launched in high-risk areas following confirmation of the case.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has also launched a comprehensive investigation into the case. Additional measures are being planned to reach and protect children, including vaccination with both oral and injectable polio vaccines for older children and efforts to strengthen routine immunisation.

Polio transmission remains a concern

The latest case comes despite sustained vaccination efforts across the country. Pakistan conducted four large-scale polio campaigns during 2026, protecting more than 45 million children multiple times, according to the NEOC press release. Targeted oral and injectable vaccination campaigns have also been carried out in high-risk areas.

The polio programme says overall poliovirus transmission in Pakistan has declined, but the virus continues to circulate in parts of the KP province, particularly its southern areas and the Khyber-Peshawar block.

Pakistan recorded 31 polio cases in 2025, with KP accounting for 20 of them. The country remains one of only two where wild poliovirus transmission continues, alongside Afghanistan.

Polio is a highly contagious disease that can cause permanent paralysis and, in severe cases, death. There is no cure for polio, but vaccination provides effective protection against the disease.

Health authorities have urged parents and caregivers to ensure that children receive all recommended polio vaccine doses, as well as routine immunisations.

Calling eradication of the disease "a collective responsibility", the NEOC said, "Pakistan’s dedicated frontline workers continue to bring vaccines to children at their doorsteps, while parents and caregivers play a crucial role by ensuring their children receive all recommended doses, including routine immunisation."

"Communities, religious leaders, and the media also have a vital role to play in promoting vaccination, countering misinformation, and ensuring every child is reached. Together, we can build a healthier Pakistan for all and achieve a polio-free future for every family, leaving no one behind," it added.