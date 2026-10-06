Halle Berry accuses ex-husband of turning son against her after abuse claims

The exes share 12-year-old son, Maceo

Halle Berry is turning the tables on her ex-husband Olivier Martinez after he accused her of abusing their son, Maceo.

In new court filings obtained by People magazine, the Oscar-winning actress asked a judge to reinstate her 2023 custody agreement as she listed several concerns explaining how Martinez is turning Maceo against her.

“The fourth concern is Olivier’s continued attempts to align Maceo with him and against me in many areas of our child’s life and activities which causes Maceo to be angry with me about private issues relating to Maceo which Olivier and I were discussing at the time,” Berry, 60, wrote.

READ MORE: Halle Berry's co-parenting struggles with Olivier Martinez resurface

The X-Men alum alleged that Maceo needs two to three days to readjust after spending time with Martinez, particularly during longer visits.

Berry also alleged that Martinez’s refusal to support early interventions has affected their son’s schooling and worsened his “acting out behaviors.”

Martinez has denied Berry’s request and is seeking sole custody. Days earlier, he accused Berry of physically abusing Maceo and was granted a temporary restraining order against her with restricted visitation.

READ MORE: Judge orders Halle Berry to stay away from ex and son over abuse claims