Mark Mortimer dead: 'Another World' star dies aged 59

Mark Mortimer, the actor best known for playing Nick Hudson on the NBC soap opera Another World, has died of cancer aged 59.

He died on 23 September "surrounded by the people he loved most, after a fearless journey with cancer," according to an obituary written by his family and posted online by Moss-Norris Funeral Home in St. Charles, Illinois.

Mortimer took on the role of Nick Hudson in 1996, becoming the third actor to play the character after Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy.

He appeared in 81 episodes before the soap ended its 35-year run in 1999.

That same year he guest-starred on an episode of Spin City, and his final screen credit, according to IMDb, was the 2005 film Nowhere Man.

Away from the screen, his family said he led several lives in one.

Born on 15 April 1967 in Yorkville, Illinois, he was an Army veteran, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur and a builder, and was curious, determined and unafraid to change direction.

Yet of all his titles, the two he valued most were husband and father, the obituary said.

He was married to his wife, Christie, for 25 years, and the couple later welcomed a daughter, Hunter.

Mortimer was also co-owner of IOC Construction, which his family said he helped build as a family rather than simply a business, one rooted in hard work, loyalty and looking after people.

Many colleagues, they added, became lifelong friends.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 but evidently kept going.

He and Christie founded the Integrative Access Foundation, which helps people with cancer reach integrative therapies that might otherwise be too expensive.

His family said he showed that courage is not the absence of fear but the choice to live, love, laugh, hope and trust God when the road ahead is uncertain.

Besides his wife and daughter, he is survived by his mother, Sharlene Pearson, his father, Emil Mortimer, and siblings Micheal Mortimer, Michele Doyle, Martin Mortimer, Melissa Gassmann, David Mortimer and Tyler Mortimer.