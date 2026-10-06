Ariana Madix slams 'Love Island' Australia for using in AI-generated promo

Ariana Madix has hit out at Love Island Australia after discovering that a clip she filmed was used in an AI-generated promo for the show's upcoming eighth season.

The Love Island USA host, 41, made her feelings known in a comment on Instagram, as shown in a screenshot shared by fan accounts.

"They didn't tell me AT ALL that the clip I shot would be used with AI. Something I am firmly against," she wrote, before adding: "Wtf guys @loveislandau?"

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The promo, posted on 4 October, has been labelled "AI content" by Instagram.

It teases Love Island Australia's takeover of the Love Island USA villa in Fiji for its new season.

In the footage, Madix wears a colourful strapless dress and sunglasses as she hands over the villa keys, wishing Australia luck and urging the new residents not to break anything.

The video then cuts to Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk, who jokes that the property needs "Ausification". From there, AI-generated models are shown renovating the villa.

Madix wasn't the only one unimpressed by the heavy use of AI.

One Instagram user commented that they would have preferred last year's villa if it meant the show could afford to make a promo without using AI.

Another asked why AI was being used at all, calling the result embarrassing.

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