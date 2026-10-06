Amber Heard celebrated new achievement with rare life update

Amber Heard has completed her first half-marathon in Spain, giving fans a rare glimpse of her post-Hollywood life.

The actress, 40, shared the milestone on Instagram on Monday, 5 October, thanking the coastal city where she ran the race.

"Eskerrik asko Donosti !" Heard captioned the post, which translates to "thank you, Donosti".

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She also revealed her finishing time, writing that she ran "21 kilometers in 1:39 min!!" The joy on her face in the photos seemed to say as much as the numbers.

Heard shared three pictures from the race.

One shows her in full stride, another captures her walking at the finish line, and the third is the most striking of all.

In that final snap, the Aquaman star looks completely spent but delighted, arms raised above her head, as she smiles, laughs and closes her eyes with her head thrown back.

She wore a lilac sports top with matching bike shorts.

The update marks a personal high for the Rum Diary actress, who has largely kept a low profile since leaving the United States.

Heard took up running as a new hobby after relocating to Spain following her infamous and highly publicised defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Her post offers a very different picture from the one that dominated headlines during the trial.

Rather than a red carpet or a courtroom, the setting this time was a finish line in a Spanish city, with Heard celebrating an achievement that was entirely her own.

Her caption, written in a mix of local language and personal pride, suggests she has embraced her new surroundings, and her time suggests the training paid off.

As she approaches her next chapter in Europe, she appears to be taking it one stride at a time.

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