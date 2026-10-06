PCB to assume control of Hyderabad's historic Niaz Stadium for 20 years today

A pre-renovation picture of Arbab Niaz Stadium. —X@JAfridi10/File

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) will sign an agreement on Tuesday to hand over management of Niaz Stadium to the board for 20 years, the civic body said.

Under the agreement, the PCB will pay HMC a monthly rent of Rs10,000, while the corporation will receive 20% of the stadium's gate-ticket revenue, according to HMC.

Ownership of the stadium will remain with the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, while the PCB will have full administrative control and rights over commercial and broadcasting activities at the venue.

The PCB will also upgrade the stadium to international standards under the agreement, enabling it to host international, first-class and Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, HMC said.

The development comes as Niaz Stadium regains prominence in Pakistan's cricket landscape. In February 2026, the official name and logo of the seventh PSL franchise were unveiled at a star-studded ceremony held at the stadium, marking the team's formal entry into the tournament.

The long-term arrangement is aimed at improving the condition of the historic venue and restoring its status as a major cricket ground in Sindh.

Niaz Stadium's cricket history

Niaz Stadium was established in 1959. It has a capacity of around 15,000 spectators and hosted first-class cricket for the first time in 1962.

The venue staged its first Test during the 1972-73 season, when Pakistan drew with England. It later hosted four more Tests, including the 1,000th Test in cricket history, between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Niaz Stadium also hosted a 1987 World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the hosts securing a narrow victory in front of a capacity crowd.

However, the venue's international status declined over the years because of inadequate facilities and accommodation issues. Its last ODI was played during the 1997-98 season.

The PCB later upgraded its facilities in 2007. An ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe was subsequently played at the venue in January 2008, ending a decade-long wait for international cricket in Hyderabad.

The ground remained under the board's management for 11 years before the Qasimabad Municipal Committee revoked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on April 2, 2018, and took back control of the venue.