Pakistan, Turkiye supporting Saudi Arabia in anti-Houthi ops in Yemen: defence czar

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks in National Assembly in this undated photo — APP/File

Pakistani, Turkish forces involved in "reconnaissance": defence czar.

Houthis retreat from several Yemeni areas seized last month: Asif.

Defence minister says Yemeni govt at "an advantage" in conflict.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that Pakistan and Turkiye have been providing support to Saudi Arabia in its operations against Houthis in Yemen.

"Both countries [Pakistan and Turkiye] have a presence here, but the army fighting is that of Saudi Arabia. We are here and providing any assistance they need," the defence czar said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Monday.

The Pakistani and Turkish militaries are playing a supportive role in the conflict, he said, adding that the two forces were involved in "reconnaissance and other things".

"Saudi forces are engaged in combat, and they are reclaiming territories," he said.

His confirmation came after Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara agreed to ensure the "rapid deployment" of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The three nations took the decision at an emergency meeting of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA) in Riyadh, the Foreign Office said, adding that it would be carried out under "approved arrangements" and the national laws of the three countries.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said late on Monday that naval forces carried out a military operation in Yemen's Red Sea governorate of Hodeidah.

The Yemeni government forces had already taken key positions, including an airstrip in the Dhubab district at the mouth of Bab el-Mandeb Strait, whose seizure by the Houthis last month sent shock waves through energy markets.

Meanwhile, the defence minister said that the Saudi-led coalition has reclaimed territories from Houthis, saying the group has retreated from several areas they seized in Yemen last month.

"The Yemeni government is at an advantage there," he added.

Asif clarified that Monday's MJDA meeting in Riyadh was aimed at formalising the organisational structure, with the appointment of the defence pact's secretary-general.

Pakistan's Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood (retd) was appointed the first secretary-general of the MJDA for a three-year term, as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye moved to strengthen the alliance's collective response to threats facing the kingdom.

Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara signed the Makkah trilateral agreement on August 7, which provides for collective security and defence cooperation among the three states.

Under the pact, an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack against all three.



— With additional input from Reuters.