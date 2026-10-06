Prince William emotional plea goes unheard by close family member

Prince William is 'heartbroken' after his emotional plea was not heard by a close family member, sparking serious family tensions.

It has been reported that the Prince of Wales "begged" his uncle, Earl Spencer, to let his mother, Princess Diana, rest in peace.

But Earl Spencer believes that the book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is "my final word, celebration of her," BBC reported.

An insider told New Idea that the Prince of Wales is on the same page as Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes, who are also not in favour of reliving Diana's tragedy.

The source shared, "William’s heartbroken that this is all being dragged up again. He’s begged Uncle Charlie to just let his mum rest in peace.

"He doesn’t want her turned into another chapter or make family tensions worse."

The accusations made against King Charles in the book created new tensions behind the scenes.

Revealing the inner feelings of Diana's sisters, the source added, "They’re not the only ones in the Spencer family disappointed about Charles’s book – they were promised a homage to Diana, and instead it’s turned into yet more fodder."