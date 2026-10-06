Blake Lively's reaction on Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson's friendship laid bare

Blake Lively may be discovering that friendship breakups can hurt even more when there’s no actual breakup announcement.

According to sources speaking to Rob Shutter, Taylor Swift’s increasingly public friendship with Dakota Johnson has reportedly been difficult for Lively to watch, especially as the actress once considered Swift one of her closest confidantes.

“Blake was devastated watching it,” a source explained. “Taylor wasn’t just supporting Dakota privately. She walked onto that stage and showed millions of people how close they are. Blake couldn’t help wondering: Does Taylor know exactly how much this will hurt me?”

The moment in question came when Swift made a surprise appearance during Johnson’s Saturday Night Live monologue, jokingly presenting herself as the actress’ “literal therapist.”

For Lively, the moment reportedly hit harder because she and Johnson were never particularly close, despite both being part of Swift’s wider social circle.

“They tolerated each other for Taylor,” an insider shared. “There was always tension. That’s why seeing Dakota apparently take Blake’s place feels particularly brutal.”

But is Swift actually trying to send a message? Another source isn’t convinced.

“Maybe Taylor isn’t sending Blake any message at all,” the insider said. “Maybe she simply loves Dakota. Blake has to accept that Taylor’s life no longer revolves around their friendship.”

And perhaps that’s what makes the situation sting most.

There’s no public feud. No dramatic statement. No revenge track.

Just Swift seemingly enjoying a friendship that has moved into the spotlight.

“Blake could cope with Taylor being furious,” the source added. “What she can’t cope with is Taylor being completely fine without her.”