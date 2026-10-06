PM Shehbaz links fresh talks with PTI to end of Islamabad long march

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses an event in Islamabad, October 6, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

PM Shehbaz urges PTI to "come to your senses, end long march".

Ruling coalition collectively decided to hold talks with PTI: PM.

PM warns protest could affect exports, manufacturing activities.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended a fresh offer of talks to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), provided it ends its ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, the prime minister warned that the politics of sit-ins and long marches would first target the country's economy.

"Unfortunately, the shadows of dharnas and long marches have once again emerged," he said, adding that the ruling coalition had collectively decided to hold talks with the PTI to persuade the party to abandon the politics of dharnas [sit-ins].

"I urge you to come to your senses, end the long march and sit-in, and then we will sit with you," PM Shehbaz said.

His remarks came as the PTI's long march, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, reached Kohat in the province.

The PTI began the march on October 4 after government-opposition negotiations aimed at averting the protest collapsed.

The Imran Khan-founded party — which rules KP — and a delegation from the government and PPP held three rounds of talks, but on Sunday morning, they finally broke down, with both sides blaming each other for the breakdown.

The party had previously postponed the protest from September 27 to October 4, while government officials had repeatedly warned that the march would not be allowed to enter Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the prime minister warned that protests could affect exports, imports and manufacturing activities, while the country's development and prosperity process was continuing.

"If workers and engineers do not reach factories and offices on time, the loss will be Pakistan's," he said.

Premier Shehbaz maintained that the government had managed to put the economy back on its feet through two-and-a-half years of hard work and teamwork, saying the government's efforts reflected the aspirations of the nation and the voice of every Pakistani.

PM administers oath to new AJK Council members

Separately, PM Shehbaz administered oath to newly-elected members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council in Islamabad today.

Those who took the oath included Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Mushtaq Minhas, Chaudhry Saeed and Chaudhry Manzoor.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier, who is also the chairman of the council, congratulated the four newly elected members of the AJK Council and expressed the hope that they would play their role in the best interests of Azad Kashmir.

The premier said the AJK Council serves as a bridge between Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

The PM said that, as head of the council, he has the honour of working with its members to further strengthen this bridge and make collective efforts for the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the President and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to fully exercise their constitutional roles for the development and prosperity of the region and to resolve public issues through consultation and mutual cooperation.

The Prime Minister assured that the federal government will mobilise all available resources to further strengthen development activities in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to some unfortunate incidents in the AJK in recent months, the PM said all concerned had been urged to resolve the issues through dialogue.