Prince William breaks silence after King Charles bold decision about Andrew

Prince William set aside his uncle Andrew's recent drama with an update on an important royal task.

Kensington Palace shared a message about William's meaningful trip to Ilminster on October 6.

"Today launching the Ready Together toolkit with National Emergencies Trust in Ilminster," the message reads.

The future king, who is vocal about climate change, will observe how the area is addressing extreme weather challenges like flooding and wildfires during his visit.

Notably, the royal family once again returned to headlines due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bombshell move.

The former Duke of York has decided to seek justice by filing a case against Thames Valley Police linked to his arrest in February.

Andrew is seeking a judicial review into the search warrants that allowed police to raid homes at Sandringham and Royal Lodge.

The hearing will take place on Thursday.

In reaction to this new saga, Buckingham Palace has reportedly banned Andrew from taking financial benefit from the firm anymore, especially in his legal matters.

As per People Magazine, the legal action is "a matter for him and his legal team," meaning the King won't support his brother financially.