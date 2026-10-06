Shemar Moore secret confession has fans seeing him differently

Shemar Moore is revealing the one part of his body he definitely wasn’t trying to show off.

The Criminal Minds alum, 56, got hilariously honest about his feet during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, revealing he has undergone three surgeries—and joking that fans might think twice about following him if they knew what was really going on below the ankles.

Moore joked that he has “these eyebrows” and spent “a lot of money for these teeth,” while also keeping up with his workouts.

“But the lower we go, we get to around my ankles and just below my ankles ain’t no tan…cause [his feet] ain’t see the light of day,” Shemar shared.

The actor explained that bunions once made even dressing up a challenge.

“I had that bunion thing, that whole bump on the side, so I’d put on my little nice clothes and then I’d put on fresh-out-the-box dress shoes and you take them off and you didn’t know which was the left one, which was the right one.”

Apparently, there’s been a happy ending for Moore’s toes.

He said his feet are now “presentable,” meaning he can finally enjoy a beach or poolside stroll without plotting an escape route.

That wasn’t always the case. Moore recalled his modeling days, saying, “I used to walk on the beach, no joke, when I was modeling. When people got too close to me, you wouldn’t notice it, but I’d dig my feet in the sand.”

Moore previously thanked his podiatrist in 2023 for turning him into “a future Foot Model” and revealed another “little foot surgery” in 2025.

Three surgeries later, it sounds like Moore is finally ready to let his feet live their best life.