Mikey Madison gets candid about Oscar victory: 'Incredible'

Mikey Madison may have an Oscar sitting somewhere at home, but to her brothers, she’s still just their sister.

The Anora star, 26, opened up about life after winning Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars while attending the New York premiere of The Social Reckoning on October 5.

Madison’s first movie since her Oscar-winning performance sees her take on former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, but she insists the awards-season whirlwind hasn’t changed how she sees herself.

“I have some really incredible people around me, like my family, friends that help keep me, like, tethered to the ground,” she told People magazine.

“I don’t know in terms of advice, I’m not sure, but my brothers are constantly reminding me that I’m just their sister. Yeah, I’m being humbled.”

Basically, Madison has Hollywood calling her an Oscar winner while her siblings are keeping things refreshingly real.

And when it came to choosing her next role, Madison wasn’t interested in playing the “Oscar winner” game.

“I think when you think about things like putting pressure on yourself, I don’t think that can do anything positive for you,” she said.

“Really, I just want to hopefully have a long career working with interesting people, people who wanna tell powerful stories, playing fun characters and existing in fun universes, and so that’s my biggest goal.”

Her role as Haugen simply felt right.

“And with this particular role, I was just really drawn to my character’s beautiful moral compass, and I felt like she had a really compelling emotional restraint of her,” Madison continued.

“I had never explored that before as an actor, so it just happened to be the next role, and it felt right.”

The Social Reckoning hits theaters October 9.