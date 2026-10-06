Zendaya's ‘Challengers' gets another chance on streaming

Zendaya’s Challengers is getting another chance to reach UK viewers after finding a new home on streaming.

The 2024 film follows Tashi Duncan, played by Zendaya, who once had a bright future in tennis. She is now married to Art, played by Mike Faist, and wants to help him get his tennis career back on track.

Her plan takes an unexpected turn when Art has to face Patrick, played by Josh O’Connor. Patrick is not only Art’s old friend but also Tashi’s former boyfriend. Their match brings the three back together and brings their complicated past with it.

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The film arrived on Mubi in the UK on October 1. It can also be watched through the Mubi add on on Prime Video, which comes with a seven day free trial.

Challengers was also a hit with critics. It has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 381 reviews.

The Globe and Mail praised the movie, calling it, “This is a startlingly entertaining, erotically charged movie that hits its many targets with a kind of ferocious and crazed accuracy that’ll knock the wind, among other things, right out of you.”

ABC News added, “Zendaya shines like a true movie star.”