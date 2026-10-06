Brooklyn Beckham reportedly addresses Beckham family feud in recent sighting

Brooklyn Beckham may not be ready to make peace with his family, but he appears to have found a very public way to make his feelings known.

While in Paris with wife Nicola Peltz for Fashion Week, Brooklyn was spotted wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “It’s Not Clocking to You” — a reference to Justin Bieber’s viral paparazzi rant.

Bieber previously snapped during a tense encounter, saying: “It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business.... I'm a human f*n being standing around my car.”

The moment later became a viral meme and inspired his song Standing on Business.

The timing of Brooklyn’s fashion choice was hard to ignore. David Beckham, Harper, Romeo and Cruz were all in Paris supporting Victoria at her major fashion show, while Brooklyn and Nicola were seen separately near the Louvre.

The couple later enjoyed a date night at L’Avenue, continuing to document their Paris getaway on social media. Victoria subsequently shared a family-filled Instagram post from the event, but Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent.

Their Paris appearance has once again put the Beckham family feud under the spotlight.

Brooklyn previously made his position clear, saying: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He has also accused Victoria of making him feel uncomfortable at his 2022 wedding, claiming: “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

So, was Brooklyn’s latest fashion choice just a meme reference — or another message aimed at his famous family?