Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa, Kristen Wiig bring befitting twist to TikTok trend

Kristen Wiig, Dua Lipa, Pedro Pascal, and Nicole Kidman were seated together at the Paris Fashion Week, and their infectious energy turned into a TikTok video now going viral on the internet.

The group made a lip-sync video to Adela's new song Nicole Kidman, which has been trending on social media, but with an additional twist, as they featured Kidman herself in the video.

Wiig, Lipa, Pascal, and Kidman each got a lyric to dance to, and the video cut to the Babygirl star mouthing the line "I feel like Nicole" which the internet found iconic.

READ MORE: Adela unveils sweet story behind writing 'Nicole Kidman' for new album

Reacting to the video, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "oh they were having a TIME," and "Adela baby you made it," added another.

A third chimed in, "The fact that Nicole Kidman herself is casually vibing to a song literally named 'Nicole Kidman' is sending me," and "nicole kidman participating in her own meme song is peak 2026 energy."

More gushed, "we need a dua and adela collab asap," and "DREAM blunt rotation."

While another exclaimed, "i wanna be there SO BAD!!!"

READ MORE: See Nicole Kidman's review of Adela's song