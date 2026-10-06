 
Geo News

Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa, Kristen Wiig bring befitting twist to TikTok trend

Dua Lipa, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Nicole Kidman take over internet with viral video

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 06, 2026

Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa, Kristen Wiig bring befitting twist to TikTok trend
Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa, Kristen Wiig bring befitting twist to TikTok trend

Kristen Wiig, Dua Lipa, Pedro Pascal, and Nicole Kidman were seated together at the Paris Fashion Week, and their infectious energy turned into a TikTok video now going viral on the internet.

The group made a lip-sync video to Adela's new song Nicole Kidman, which has been trending on social media, but with an additional twist, as they featured Kidman herself in the video.

Wiig, Lipa, Pascal, and Kidman each got a lyric to dance to, and the video cut to the Babygirl star mouthing the line "I feel like Nicole" which the internet found iconic.

READ MORE: Adela unveils sweet story behind writing 'Nicole Kidman' for new album

Reacting to the video, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "oh they were having a TIME," and "Adela baby you made it," added another.

A third chimed in, "The fact that Nicole Kidman herself is casually vibing to a song literally named 'Nicole Kidman' is sending me," and "nicole kidman participating in her own meme song is peak 2026 energy."

More gushed, "we need a dua and adela collab asap," and "DREAM blunt rotation."

While another exclaimed, "i wanna be there SO BAD!!!"

READ MORE: See Nicole Kidman's review of Adela's song

Make us preferred on Google
Justin Timberlake begs fans to forgive his beatboxing era
Justin Timberlake begs fans to forgive his beatboxing era
Tom Cruise defends 'Digger' after box office flop
Tom Cruise defends 'Digger' after box office flop
Noel Gallagher reveals why he and Liam didn't talk much at Oasis reunion
Noel Gallagher reveals why he and Liam didn't talk much at Oasis reunion
Sunny Hostin reveals Cynthia Erivo's call over Cornell 7 comments backlash
Sunny Hostin reveals Cynthia Erivo's call over Cornell 7 comments backlash
Jessica Biel joins Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman in 'Playmates'
Jessica Biel joins Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman in 'Playmates'
Shakira addresses renewed custody battle with ex Gerard Pique
Shakira addresses renewed custody battle with ex Gerard Pique
Marvel star Simu Liu quietly marries Allison Hsu after 4 years together
Marvel star Simu Liu quietly marries Allison Hsu after 4 years together
R&B legend Freddie Jackson dies two years after kidney disease diagnosis
R&B legend Freddie Jackson dies two years after kidney disease diagnosis