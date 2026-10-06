UN chief lauds Pakistan's trusted mediatory role in US-Iran conflict

UN Secretary-General António Guterres meets Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on October 6, 2026. — X/ @ForeignOfficePk

Dar calls for efforts to prevent use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

UN chief acknowledges Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism.

UN boss pays tribute to Pakistan’s contribution to UN peacekeeping.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday praised Pakistan for its role as a trusted mediator between the United States and Iran, saying Islamabad’s credibility with countries at odds had helped create conditions for negotiations and de-escalation in one of the world’s most dangerous conflicts.

Speaking alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a joint press stakeout at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guterres said Pakistan’s initiative in relation to the Gulf conflict was remarkable and demonstrated the importance of having countries that could be trusted by opposing sides.

“What Pakistan has done in relation to the conflict in the Gulf, namely between the US and Iran, is a remarkable initiative. And what is important is for the world to have countries that can be trusted, …. And that trust that Pakistan deserved was essential to allow for peace negotiations to take place,” said the UN chief.

He said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts had helped deliver the June 17 Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU), the subsequent ceasefire and a framework for future negotiations.

“Pakistan has been an extremely important example of mediation,” Guterres said, adding that Islamabad’s role showed the value of bridge-building and diplomacy at a time of deep international divisions.

DPM Dar said Pakistan’s efforts had brought the US and Iran to direct dialogue after 47 years, describing Islamabad’s contribution as a humble but significant effort rooted in the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, non-interference, self-determination and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Antonio Guterres urged all parties to end conflict, return to diplomacy and fully restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law.

The UN chief also warned that the international community’s focus on the wars in Ukraine and the Gulf must not overshadow the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He stressed that the scale of death and destruction witnessed in Gaza was unprecedented in his tenure as UN secretary-general.

Guterres called for an immediate end to the suffering of Palestinians and the full implementation of the peace plan. He also expressed concern over violence and settlement decisions in the West Bank, warning that such developments could undermine the two-state solution.

He reiterated that lasting peace in the region required realization of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of two states, Palestine and Israel, living side by side in peace and mutual respect.

Dar said Pakistan had consistently supported diplomatic efforts for peace in Gaza and recalled Pakistan’s participation with seven other Arab and Muslim countries in engagement with US President Donald Trump.

He said the group’s sole agenda had been achieving peace in Gaza, which subsequently contributed to the formulation of a 20-point peace plan.

The deputy prime minister expressing Pakistan’s concerns regarding Jammu and Kashmir, welcomed the UN’s continued reference to the UN framework and Security Council resolutions for resolving the dispute.

He urged the international community to ensure implementation of Security Council resolutions, arguing that resolutions concerning Kashmir and Palestine had remained unimplemented.

The deputy prime minister also raised India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, calling it a violation of international law. He urged India to stop “weaponising water” and fulfil its obligations under the treaty.

Guterres highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding humanitarian role in hosting Afghan refugees, recalling that millions of Afghans had found protection in the country over several decades.

He said the UN would work with Pakistan to uphold protection principles and ensure that the return of Afghans was voluntary, safe and dignified.

Ishaq Dar, meanwhile, raised Pakistan’s concerns over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan and called for international efforts to address the issue.

The UN secretary general acknowledged Pakistan’s own struggle against terrorism, stressing that legitimate security concerns must be addressed but that effective security measures should operate within international law, human rights and the rule of law.

Both leaders also called for reforms to the international system, including the UN Security Council and international financial institutions.

Guterres said the Security Council no longer adequately represented the world of today.

He pointed out that there were three European members among the permanent members while Africa had no permanent representation, creating problems of legitimacy and effectiveness.

He also criticised the paralysis caused by divisions among the permanent five members, saying major powers sometimes initiated conflicts or violated international law, contributing to a perception that powerful states could act without consequences.

He called for Security Council reform to make the body more representative and legitimate, while urging major powers to unite when fundamental principles of international law were at stake. He said developing countries needed greater access to development finance, debt relief and concessional funding.

Dar said Pakistan had strongly supported multilateralism and had sought to promote negotiation, mediation and preventive diplomacy during its current term on the Security Council. He cited Pakistan’s initiative on Resolution 2788 on strengthening multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes.

He also called for reform of international financial institutions, saying the global financial architecture created after World War II no longer reflected today’s realities.

The UN secretary general paid tribute to Pakistan’s longstanding contribution to UN peacekeeping, noting that Pakistani men and women had served with courage in some of the world’s most dangerous missions.

He said more than 180 Pakistani peacekeepers had lost their lives in the service of international peace and honoured their sacrifice.

He also praised Pakistan and Denmark for their leadership on Security Council Resolution 2823, which strengthens accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers. According to Guterres, 156 countries co-sponsored the resolution — the highest number of co-sponsors for a Security Council resolution in UN history.

He said he would also pay tribute to UN peacekeepers during his visit to the UN mission memorial in Islamabad.

Climate change was another major issue highlighted by the UN chief, who recalled his visit to Pakistan during the catastrophic 2022 floods.

Guterres said Pakistan remained on the front lines of climate change despite contributing only a tiny fraction of global emissions. He praised the country’s resilience and its role in advancing the international agenda on loss and damage as well as its transition toward cleaner energy.

However, he stressed that vulnerable developing countries could not shoulder the burden alone.

The G20, he said, accounted for around 80% of global emissions and needed to drastically reduce emissions during the current decade. Developed countries, he added, must honour commitments made at COP29 and provide developing countries with finance, technology and other support needed for climate resilience and a just transition.

He also praised Pakistan’s broader commitment to multilateralism, saying Islamabad had placed dialogue, mediation and diplomacy at the centre of its work during its two-year Security Council tenure.