Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's relationship gets serious with latest move

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun may be thinking beyond date nights and romantic getaways.

The couple’s relationship is reportedly entering a more serious chapter, with sources claiming they have discussed what their future could look like — including the possibility of having children.

Braun, 45, is reportedly keen on having more kids, while Sweeney’s growing interest in Judaism has added another layer to the speculation.

The Euphoria star was recently spotted with Braun at Rosh Hashanah services at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut.

An eyewitness told Page Six, “They sat in the back.” Reports have also claimed Sweeney has spoken with two rabbis about potentially converting.

The family talk comes after the pair have increasingly blended their lives.

Braun has introduced Sweeney to his three children, Jagger, Levi and Hart, whom he shares with ex-wife Yael Cohen. Sweeney has also introduced Braun to her brother Trent, who reportedly “thinks he is a great guy.”

By April, insiders described the romance as “very serious,” saying the pair were “slowly integrating their families and blending their lives.”

And this is hardly their first major relationship milestone.

After keeping things relatively private, Sweeney and Braun eventually went Instagram official. She shared a cozy photo with him, which Braun reposted with the cheeky caption, “Lucky bastard.”

Their romance has since included an Australia getaway, helicopter rides, scuba diving and plenty of PDA.

From secretive beginnings to family conversations, Sweeney and Braun certainly seem to be moving fast. Could wedding bells — or baby news — be next?