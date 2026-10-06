PM directs proactive steps for winter gas load management, uninterrupted imports

A representational image of a gas stove. — AFP/File

PM orders uninterrupted gas imports amid regional situation.

Public awareness campaign planned to support gas management.

Pakistan requires nine LNG cargoes in December: report.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted import of gas in view of the prevailing regional situation, while ordering a comprehensive strategy and proactive steps for winter gas load management.

The premier, chairing a high-level meeting on winter gas load management, said a robust public awareness campaign should be launched to support the implementation of the gas load management strategy.

During the briefing, the participants of the meeting were informed that domestic consumers would remain the top priority for local gas supply, while Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) will be prioritised for power generation and industrial sectors.

To reduce pressure on domestic gas reserves, a public awareness campaign will be initiated to promote alternative energy sources at the household level.

Furthermore, measures are underway to ensure uninterrupted supply from natural gas reserves located in the northern areas of the country.

The meeting was also told that a proposal was under consideration to introduce bank financing for electricity-operated appliances used for water and space heating.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Ali Pervaiz Malik, Adviser to PM Haroon Akhtar, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior government officials.

Pakistan's domestic gas production stands at around 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), while the country has agreements with Qatar and Italy's ENI for imports of around 1 bcfd of RLNG.

Authorities are considering additional LNG purchases to meet higher winter demand, while efforts are also underway to secure further cargoes from Qatar, The News reported last month.

Pakistan will require nine LNG cargoes in December alone to meet the requirements of the domestic, industrial and power sectors, while the availability of imported supplies remains dependent on developments in the Strait of Hormuz, the report said.

It added that around 250-300 million cubic feet per day of imported RLNG is currently being supplied to power plants, while dedicated domestic gas fields are also supplying system gas to the power sector for cheaper electricity generation.