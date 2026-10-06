Kim Kardashian's major move for love Lewis Hamilton revealed

Kim Kardashian may be ready to put a little more British into her life for Lewis Hamilton.

After the pair were spotted enjoying a sunny bike ride around London, Kardashian is reportedly considering creating a second home base in the UK as their romance continues to grow.

According to Closer magazine, the 45-year-old reality star is discussing the idea of putting down roots in Britain so she and Hamilton, 41, can have a space that feels like theirs.

Until now, Los Angeles has been Kardashian’s home turf. But the source claims she doesn’t want Hamilton to constantly fit into her world — especially since the Formula 1 star has an established life in the UK.

“She also does not want to feel like a visitor at his home,” the insider reportedly said, adding that Kardashian wants “a genuine second base” where she can make the place her own.

The Cotswolds could be the answer. The couple has reportedly discussed a private countryside property with plenty of land while still being close enough to London.

And no, this reportedly isn’t Kardashian packing up Calabasas and disappearing across the Atlantic. She would remain based in Los Angeles and continue raising her four children there.

Hamilton also isn’t expected to permanently relocate to California.

Still, the source claims Kardashian sees this relationship differently from her past romances and is willing to make bigger compromises.

So, could Kim be swapping some California sunshine for a Cotswolds countryside escape? For now, neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly confirmed the reported plans.