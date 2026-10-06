'Days of Our Lives' star Robert Kelker-Kelly cause of death: Details emerge

'Days of Our Lives' star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at age 62

New details have emerged in Days of Our Lives star Robert Kelker-Kelly’s death.

The actor, who was 62 years old, was found dead at his Missouri home on Saturday, October 3. Local authorities later told Page Six that they “responded to a call… for an adult male patient for a cardiac arrest.”

Kelker-Kelly was unresponsive when first responders and paramedics arrived at the scene at around 8:16 p.m., per TMZ. CPR and other life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the spot. Law enforcement reported no suspicious circumstances.

An official cause of death has not been released.

Kelker-Kelly was best known for playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995, appearing in nearly 600 episodes. The role, which he took over from Peter Reckell, earned him the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1994.

He also appeared on Another World as Sam Fowler and General Hospital as Stavros Cassadine.

Kelker-Kelly was married to his Days costar Miriam Parrish from 1997 to 2013 and previously to actress Linda Rattner from 1988 to 1992.