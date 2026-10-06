Pakistan conducts successful test launch of indigenous Fatah-4 cruise missile

Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of an indigenously developed extended version of Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile on October 6, 2026. — ISPR/screengrab

Weapon engages targets at extended ranges precisely: ISPR.

President, PM, CDF hail successful test launch of Fatah-4.

Senior Army officers witnessed the successful launch.



Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of the indigenously developed extended version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, the weapon system is capable of engaging targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality, the military’s media wing said.

It added that the test also validated additional technical parameters of various subsystems incorporated to improve accuracy and enhance survivability.

“Today's launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Pakistan Army along with scientists and engineers of the developing agency,” the ISPR added.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and services chiefs commended the successful test launch of the Fatah-4 extended version.

They appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of all those who contributed to achieving this milestone.

The test followed the successful training fire of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile in May this year.

Earlier this year, the Army Rocket Force Command conducted a successful training launch of the indigenously developed Fateh-II missile system.

In a statement on April 28, the ISPR said the launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Rocket Force Command and Pakistan Army, along with scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organisations.

A week before that, the Pakistan Navy carried out a successful live firing of the Taimoor air-launched cruise missile, an indigenous anti-ship weapon system.

"The air-launched cruise missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges," the ISPR had said.