Pakistan showcases AI and technology products in Abu Dhabi

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Shafqat Ali Khan inaugurates the Pakistan Pavilion at AI Everything Global 2026 in Dubai, showcasing Pakistan's growing capabilities in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies on October 6, 2026. — PID

ABU DHABI: Pakistan is showcasing its artificial intelligence (AI), IT and advanced technology capabilities, including products and services developed in Pakistan, at AI Everything Global 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The Pakistan Pavilion, established under the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), was inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan.

Five Pakistani technology companies are presenting AI, data intelligence, monitoring, sales solutions and other technology products and services at the pavilion.

Pakistan’s IT exports to the UAE rose 42% to $536 million in the 2025-26 financial year from $376 million in 2024-25, according to Pakistani officials.

Pakistan is seeking to further expand its technology exports and promote “Made in Pakistan” and “Developed in Pakistan” products in international markets.

AI Everything Global 2026 brings together more than 500 exhibitors and 150 investors from 70 countries. The two-day exhibition is being held in Abu Dhabi on October 6 and 7, bringing together companies, start-ups, investors and technology experts to showcase AI and its applications across different industries.