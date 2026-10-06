Prince William meets woman who waited 80 years for royal encounter

Prince William gave one royal fan a moment she had been waiting decades for when he met Jamila Akhtar during his visit to Ilminster.

According to local media reports, Jamila had waited 80 years to meet a member of the Royal Family.

Her journey took around an hour and a half, followed by another hour and a half before she finally got the chance to meet the Prince of Wales.

William was visiting Sweet Surprise in Ilminster, a café that provides adults with learning disabilities with opportunities to develop skills, gain experience and take part in their local community.

The Prince later shared photos from his visit on Instagram, explaining how places such as Sweet Surprise can become particularly important during difficult times.

He also heard from the Area Resilience Group, a volunteer network that supports local residents during emergencies, including severe flooding.

The visit took William around Somerset as he learned more about the ways communities are preparing for extreme weather and supporting vulnerable residents.

But there was also a lighter moment during his wider visit to Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, when William and Kate’s love of The Traitors came up in conversation with Ross Kemp.

The former EastEnders star was delighted to discover that the Prince and Princess of Wales are fans of the hit BBC reality show.

"That’s great. Them and the rest of the country. I’ve been on the TV for 43 years but I’ve never known anything like this,” Ross said.

He joked that the show had even changed how people reacted to him, adding: “Even the fella at my local garage wanted a selfie, he’s never been bothered before.”

Ross, who is taking part in the latest series, said, “I am a faithful,” with a smile.