Medical report reveals Imran Khan's anxiety level assessed at 'three-plus'

PTI founder Imran Khan addresses a news conference at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore on November 4, 2022. — Reuters

Four-member board assessed Imran’s anxiety at three-plus.

Medical board recommended daily one-hour walk for Imran.

Board suggested increased meetings with ex-premier's wife.

RAWALPINDI: A medical report from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's check-up at Adiala Jail on August 10 has surfaced on Tuesday, revealing that a four-member medical board assessed his anxiety level at three-plus.

Dr Farqad Alamgir, who was called from London for the former prime minister's treatment, was part of the medical board along with Dr Arif Khan, Dr Akhtar Ali Bandesha and Dr Ali Arif. The board was constituted by the federal government to examine Imran.

Dr Alamgir's name has also emerged in the recent negotiations concerning Imran's treatment.

The medical board recommended a daily one-hour walk to help control Imran's blood pressure and anxiety. It also recommended providing him access to his family, newspapers, television and books, while suggesting an increase in his meetings with his wife.

The report comes against the backdrop of a wider controversy over Imran's medical treatment and access to specialist care.

The August 10 examination followed an earlier check-up by consultant cardiologist Dr Bandesha on August 1, when Imran complained of fluctuations in blood pressure, headaches and anxiety. His blood pressure was recorded at 140/100 and his pulse at 50 beats per minute.

Dr Bandesha had also recommended increasing Imran's meetings with his wife and providing him access to newspapers and television to help reduce mental stress.

The newly surfaced report stated that Imran's blood pressure was recorded at 140/80 on August 10, while his pulse rate was 54 beats per minute. He did not report chest pain, heaviness, shortness of breath or palpitations.

His ECG was normal, while an echocardiogram showed normal heart valves and chambers.

An Adiala jail report submitted to the Supreme Court on August 17 stated that Imran had undergone 39 medical check-ups by different specialists between November 2023 and August 10, 2026.

The report also stated that Imran's affected eye had almost regained normal vision following treatment for central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a condition affecting blood flow in the retina.

The matter subsequently came before the Supreme Court, which on August 18 ordered authorities to transfer Imran to Shifa International Hospital for medical assessment and treatment and sought his complete medical record.

The government instead took him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), citing security concerns. Imran was taken to PIMS during the night of August 20-21, where doctors conducted a detailed examination.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the medical team included an ophthalmologist, cardiologist and physician and declared Imran medically fit before he was returned to Adiala jail.

The hospital administration later said two specialists from Shifa International Hospital had participated in Imran's eye examination, while Pims specialists conducted his other medical tests.

The hospital also said its medical board had finalised his medical fitness report but did not disclose its contents.