 
Geo News

R&B legend Freddie Jackson dies two years after kidney disease diagnosis

The 'You Are My Lady' hitmaker passes away at age 70 as his family confirms the tragic news

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 06, 2026

R&B legend Freddie Jackson dies two years after kidney disease diagnosis
R&B legend Freddie Jackson dies two years after kidney disease diagnosis 

Freddie Jackson, ‘80s R&B legend, has passed away at the age of 70.

Jackson’s family confirmed his death on Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, saying the singer “went home to rest” Monday night.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” they captioned the post. “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” they added.

The family noted Jackson’s music provided the soundtrack to “our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories,” while thanking fans who had “sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage.”

Jackson’s cause of death has not been released.

In September 2024, Jackson revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney disease and admitted that the “journey has been challenging.”

Born in Harlem on October 2, 1956, Jackson began singing gospel before joining Mystic Merlin in the 1970s. His career took off after signing with Capitol Records, with his 1985 debut, Rock Me Tonight, spending six weeks atop the R&B chart and going platinum.

His most celebrated song was You Are My Lady, which reached No. 1 on the R&B chart and earned Jackson a Grammy nomination in 2986.

Jackson released his final album, My First Love, in 2023.

Make us preferred on Google
Justin Timberlake begs fans to forgive his beatboxing era
Justin Timberlake begs fans to forgive his beatboxing era
Tom Cruise defends 'Digger' after box office flop
Tom Cruise defends 'Digger' after box office flop
Noel Gallagher reveals why he and Liam didn't talk much at Oasis reunion
Noel Gallagher reveals why he and Liam didn't talk much at Oasis reunion
Sunny Hostin reveals Cynthia Erivo's call over Cornell 7 comments backlash
Sunny Hostin reveals Cynthia Erivo's call over Cornell 7 comments backlash
Jessica Biel joins Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman in 'Playmates'
Jessica Biel joins Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman in 'Playmates'
Shakira addresses renewed custody battle with ex Gerard Pique
Shakira addresses renewed custody battle with ex Gerard Pique
Marvel star Simu Liu quietly marries Allison Hsu after 4 years together
Marvel star Simu Liu quietly marries Allison Hsu after 4 years together
Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' breaks historical 35-year old record
Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' breaks historical 35-year old record