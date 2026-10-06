R&B legend Freddie Jackson dies two years after kidney disease diagnosis

Freddie Jackson, ‘80s R&B legend, has passed away at the age of 70.

Jackson’s family confirmed his death on Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, saying the singer “went home to rest” Monday night.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” they captioned the post. “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” they added.

The family noted Jackson’s music provided the soundtrack to “our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories,” while thanking fans who had “sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage.”

Jackson’s cause of death has not been released.

In September 2024, Jackson revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney disease and admitted that the “journey has been challenging.”

Born in Harlem on October 2, 1956, Jackson began singing gospel before joining Mystic Merlin in the 1970s. His career took off after signing with Capitol Records, with his 1985 debut, Rock Me Tonight, spending six weeks atop the R&B chart and going platinum.

His most celebrated song was You Are My Lady, which reached No. 1 on the R&B chart and earned Jackson a Grammy nomination in 2986.

Jackson released his final album, My First Love, in 2023.