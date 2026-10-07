Meghan Markle's As Ever unveils its most indulgent festive offering yet

Meghan Markle has unveiled another festive surprise, launching the first chapter of her new As Ever holiday collection just weeks after her sold-out advent calendar caught shoppers’ attention.

The Duchess of Sussex announced The Holiday Collection: Chapter One on Instagram, inviting fans to shop a selection of seasonal gifts.

“Our first holiday collection has arrived, filled with new favorites, thoughtful gifts, and little surprises for the season,” Meghan wrote, directing followers to the website.

Among the fresh offerings is The Pantry Basket, a generous woven gift set designed around the idea of sharing something sweet during the festive season.

The large signature basket includes the Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box, Honey Duo Gift Box, Flower Sprinkles, Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, Herbal Hibiscus Tea and Herbal Peppermint Tea, alongside two seasonal mulling spice kits for hot toddies and spiced cider.

The collection also includes an As Ever x Compartés Orchard Chocolate Covered Fruit Gift Box, featuring hand-dipped fruit for a more indulgent festive treat.

With its mix of pantry staples, teas, sweet treats and Christmas-inspired gifts, Meghan’s latest launch is clearly aimed at the holiday host or anyone looking for something a little more personal to put under the tree.